Merck (MRK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK - Free Report) closed at $112.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 3.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.71 billion, up 1.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.38 per share and revenue of $59.16 billion, which would represent changes of +22.59% and +17.95%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Merck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.07, so we one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.46 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.