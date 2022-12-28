We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unum (UNM) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Unum (UNM - Free Report) closed at $41.08, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the insurance company had lost 0.53% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Unum as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Unum to post earnings of $1.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 0.39% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $12.01 billion, which would represent changes of +43.45% and +0.58%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unum is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Unum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.72.
Also, we should mention that UNM has a PEG ratio of 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Accident and Health stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Accident and Health industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.