Image: Bigstock
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $334.10, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had gained 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cigna as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $45.58 billion, down 0.22% from the year-ago period.
CI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.14 per share and revenue of $180.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.04% and +3.45%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Cigna is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Cigna's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.89, which means Cigna is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.