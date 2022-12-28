We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $260.88, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Conglomerates sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Danaher will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.44, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.64 billion, down 6.26% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $30.74 billion, which would represent changes of +4.78% and +4.37%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Danaher is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.37, which means Danaher is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that DHR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.