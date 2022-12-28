Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Lord Abbett Growth Leaders R3 (LGLRX - Free Report) has a 1.16% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. LGLRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.13% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Arrow Managed Futures Strategy I (MFTNX - Free Report) : 1.27% expense ratio and 0.85% management fee. MFTNX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With yearly returns of 7.91% over the last five years, MFTNX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

ProFunds Tech UltraSector Investor (TEPIX - Free Report) : 1.48% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. TEPIX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.35% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


