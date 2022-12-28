In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Arco Platform (ARCE - Free Report) is an educational software development company which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.6% downward over the last 60 days.
CarMax (KMX - Free Report) is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Icahn Enterprises (IEP - Free Report) is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses which currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 63.1% downward over the last 60 days.
