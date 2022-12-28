Back to top

Company News for Dec 28, 2022

  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) tumbled 6% after the airline company was forced to cancel 2,800 flights owing to the deadly winter storm.
  • NIO Inc.’s (NIO - Free Report) shares plummeted 8.3% after the electric carmaker cut its fourth-quarter delivery forecast citing the fresh supply-chain crisis owing to the COVID-related restrictions in China.
  • Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) gained 4.4% after China government announced that it has started easing COVID-related restrictions.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) gained 1.4% on the broader energy rally.

