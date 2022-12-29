We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know
General Electric (GE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $81.97, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 3.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.88 billion, up 7.79% from the year-ago period.
GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $75.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.81% and +2.33%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note General Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.47, which means General Electric is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.