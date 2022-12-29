We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Dynamics (GD) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $246.97, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 0.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Dynamics to post earnings of $3.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.73 billion, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.
GD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.16 per share and revenue of $39.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.28% and +2.12%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Dynamics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note General Dynamics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.96, which means General Dynamics is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that GD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.