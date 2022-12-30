Back to top

Company News for Dec 29, 2022

  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC - Free Report) declined 4.7% after the movie theatre chain’s CEO Adam Aron asked the company to freeze his salary and requested other top executives to follow suit.
  • Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV - Free Report) shares fell 5.2% after the airline company continued with its flight cancellations and struggled to return to normal due to the only deadly winter storm.
  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) declined 1.5% as oil prices continued to fall.
  • Salesforce, Inc.’s (CRM - Free Report) shares lost 1.7% on the broader tech slump.

