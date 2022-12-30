Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC - Free Report) owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 320% downward over the last 60 days.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR - Free Report) is an insurance holding company that provides specialty property insurance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Weber Inc. (WEBR - Free Report) is an outdoor cooking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 60 days.

