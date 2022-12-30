Back to top

Company News for Dec 30, 2022

  • ImmunoGen, Inc.’s (IMGN - Free Report) shares jumped 5.5% after it announced CFO Susan Altschuller would not return from her time off.
  • Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX - Free Report) skyrocketed 22.9% on news that the FDA had approved its drug, Briumvi, for treating multiple sclerosis.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares surged 8.1% after Elon Musk reportedly reassured staff that they should not be bothered by the stock market craziness.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) advanced 2.8% on a broader tech rally.

