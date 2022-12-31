We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.87, moving +2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests had lost 10.35% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Black Stone Minerals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 65.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $162.97 million, down 9.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $661.38 million, which would represent changes of +82.8% and +84.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Black Stone Minerals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Black Stone Minerals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.59, which means Black Stone Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.