Company News for Jan 3, 2023

Jan 3, 2023

  • Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H - Free Report) advanced 1.1%, with year-end tourism gaining ground.
  • Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) jumped 5.4% on news that Q-GRG VII (CP) Investment Partners had bought more than 1.4 million shares in the company.
  • Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA - Free Report) shares slumped 9.6% as the electric vehicle company announced plans to raise cash by selling up to $125 million of senior convertible bonds.
  • Shares of The Southern Company (SO - Free Report) fell 1.1% as the utilities sector declined.

