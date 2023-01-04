We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Key Reasons to Hold Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock Right Now
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite the high cost of sales and operating expenses.
The company’s Diversified Industrial segment is benefitting from strength across its North American and International segments. The robust order level is supporting growth for the Aerospace Systems segment. PH is also likely to gain from its unique Win Strategy (version 3.0 launched in fiscal 2020) in the quarters ahead. The Win Strategy focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth. Accretive pricing and supply-chain management actions are also providing significant relief to the company
Parker-Hannifin’s ability to penetrate different markets through acquisitions is commendable. The company acquired Meggitt plc in September 2022 which expanded Parker-Hannifin’s presence in the UK, positioning it well to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems.
The company utilizes its cash flow to reward its shareholders through dividend payouts and share-repurchase programs. In fiscal 2022 (ended Jun 30, 2022), PH paid out dividends worth $569.9 million (increasing 19.9% from the year-ago period’s level) and distributed dividends of $171.2 million (up 28.8% from the year-ago period), in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2022). The company also hiked the quarterly dividend by 29% or 30 cents to $1.33 per share in April 2022.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe that investors should retain the PH stock for now, as suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past six months, the stock has increased 16.9%, outperforming the industry’s 16.7% rise.
