NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NerdWallet, Inc. (NRDS - Free Report) closed at $9.64, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NerdWallet, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 169.23% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $138.59 million, up 39.28% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NerdWallet, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.44% lower within the past month. NerdWallet, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, NerdWallet, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.35, which means NerdWallet, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.