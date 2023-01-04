We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Danaher (DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.27, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial and medical device maker had lost 0.95% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Danaher as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $2.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.64 billion, down 6.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Danaher should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. Danaher is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Danaher's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.46.
Meanwhile, DHR's PEG ratio is currently 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.