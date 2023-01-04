We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United States Steel (X) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X - Free Report) closed at $25.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the steel maker had lost 4.64% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from United States Steel as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 84.34%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.95 billion, down 29.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United States Steel. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.36% higher. United States Steel is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, United States Steel is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.81.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow X in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.