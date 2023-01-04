We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Union Pacific (UNP - Free Report) closed at $207.58, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Coming into today, shares of the railroad had lost 1.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Union Pacific as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 24, 2023. On that day, Union Pacific is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.31 billion, up 10.13% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Union Pacific. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower within the past month. Union Pacific currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Union Pacific's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.06, which means Union Pacific is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
We can also see that UNP currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Rail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Rail industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.