Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 75.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL - Free Report) is engaged in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants with a restaurant and a retail store in the same unit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Illumina (ILMN - Free Report) is a life sciences company, which provides tools and integrated systems for analysis of genetic variation and function. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

biotechs medical restaurants