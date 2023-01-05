Back to top

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Alger Capital Appreciation Focus I (ALGRX - Free Report) : 0.91% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. ALGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ALGRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.5%.

Neuberger Berman Guardian Institutional (NGDLX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. NGDLX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 12.34% over the last five years, NGDLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VDIGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. VDIGX has an expense ratio of 0.3%, management fee of 0.26%, and annual returns of 12.68% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


