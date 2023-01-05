Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ingersoll Rand (IR) Closes SPX FLOW Unit Acquisition Deal

Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) has completed the previously announced acquisition of SPX FLOW’s Air Treatment business for approximately $525 million.

The acquisition boosts IR’s core compressor product offering by adding a complementary product portfolio of energy-efficient compressed air dryers, filters and other consumables. The Air Treatment business is a part of IR’s Industrial Technologies and Services (IT&S) segment.

Ingersoll Rand expects the acquisition to be accretive to the IT&S segment’s adjusted EBITDA margins. It expects significant synergy improvements to drive adjusted EBITDA margins to more than 30% by year three.

Ingersoll Rand’s measures to expand market presence, solidify customer base and enhance product offerings through acquisitions are key catalysts to its growth. In October 2022, the company acquired Dosatron International, expanding its digital technology portfolio and opening up opportunities in hydroponics, horticulture, animal health, food safety and sanitation, along with water treatment end markets, where Dosatron had a strong presence.
 
In September 2022, IR acquired Westwood Technical Limited, expanding the Precision and Science Technologies segment’s IIoT offerings with Westwood Technical’s Aircom product line. In third-quarter 2022, buyouts positively impacted the company’s revenues by 3.8%. For 2022, Ingersoll Rand anticipates a revenue contribution of $225 million from the buyout/mergers.

