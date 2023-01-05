Back to top

eGain (EGAN) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

eGain (EGAN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, EGAN broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

EGAN has rallied 9.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests EGAN could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider EGAN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on EGAN for more gains in the near future.


