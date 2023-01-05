Back to top

Company News for Jan 4, 2023

  • Shares of Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) lost 2.4% after Russia froze nearly $500 million of the German gas company’s assets.
  • Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) jumped 3.8% on possibilities emerging that China was moving towards a full reopening.
  • NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA - Free Report) shares fell 2.1% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) declined 5.5% as global oil prices slid.

