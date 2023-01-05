We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Stanley Black (SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to weakness in its Tools & Outdoor segment, persistent supply-chain constraints, raw material cost inflation and foreign-currency headwinds. These factors may adversely impede its earnings in the near term.
Let’s discuss the factors that might continue taking a toll on the firm.
Weak Segmental Performance: Softness in the Tools & Outdoor segment due to reduced retail and consumer demand is weighing on Stanley Black’s performance. The segment is witnessing lower volumes due to reduced consumer spending as a result of hiked interest rates and a spike in fuel prices. The company anticipates the segment’s organic revenues to decline by mid-to-high-single digits in 2022.
Steep Costs and Expenses: Cost inflation poses a threat to Stanley Black’s bottom line. In the first nine months of 2022, SWK’s cost of sales, and selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 28.6% and 15.6%, respectively, year over year. Supply chain disruptions are added concerns for the company, which are weighing on margins and profitability.
Forex Woes: Given the company’s vast international presence, it is exposed to currency translation risks. Forex woes hampered Stanley Black’s sales by 4% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter 2022. The performance of its overseas business might be depressed by a stronger U.S. dollar in the quarters ahead.
Southbound Estimate Trend: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised 3.3% downward.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Due to these headwinds, shares of Stanley Black have lost 31% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.8% over the past six months.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
SWK currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some top-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are:
MRC Global Inc. (MRC - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). MRC’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 103%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, MRC Global’s earnings estimates have increased 16.2% for 2022. The stock has gained 22.8% in the past six months.
Xylem Inc. (XYL - Free Report) presently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). XYL’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13.3%, on average.
In the past 60 days, Xylem’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has gained 40.6% in the past six months.
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) delivered an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.1%. ENS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.
ENS’ earnings estimates have increased 0.6% for fiscal 2023 in the past 60 days. The stock has gained 22.3% in the past six months.