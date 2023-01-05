We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $106.82, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Exxon Mobil as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $3.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $100.3 billion, up 18.05% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Exxon Mobil. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.1% lower within the past month. Exxon Mobil is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Exxon Mobil has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.22, so we one might conclude that Exxon Mobil is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that XOM has a PEG ratio of 0.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.64 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
