United Parcel Service (UPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) closed at $177.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the package delivery service had gained 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 6.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 31, 2023. On that day, United Parcel Service is projected to report earnings of $3.59 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $28.1 billion, up 1.2% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, United Parcel Service currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.95.
Meanwhile, UPS's PEG ratio is currently 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.