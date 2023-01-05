We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EnLink Midstream (ENLC - Free Report) closed at $11.95, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EnLink Midstream as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion, up 26.23% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EnLink Midstream. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. EnLink Midstream is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, EnLink Midstream currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.09.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
