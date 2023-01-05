We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Completes Healthcare Unit Spin-Off
General Electric (GE - Free Report) has completed its previously announced spin-off of the healthcare business, GE HealthCare, into a separate public company.
The spun-off entity has begun trading on Nasdaq, effective Jan 4, under the ticker symbol GEHC. General Electric will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GE.
As part of the spin-off, GE shareholders received one share of GE HealthCare stock for every three shares of GE stock held. GE has retained approximately 19.9% of GE HealthCare shares.
The spin-off is part of General Electric’s portfolio restructuring actions to split its business into three independent companies — comprising GE Healthcare, GE Aviation (to be renamed GE Aerospace) and the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power (to be named GE Vernova).
The spin-off of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power businesses is expected to be completed in early 2024. Following the completion of these transactions, GE plans to operate as an aviation-focused company starting in early 2024. GE’s separation into three public companies is expected to help each business to flourish through better operational focus, capital allocation policies and financial flexibility.
General Electric presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
