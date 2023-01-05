Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 5, 2023

  • Shares of JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) soared 14.7% on possibilities emerging that China was moving toward a full reopening.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) fell 4.4% on concern over the health of Azure, its cloud-computing business.
  • Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM - Free Report) shares rose 1.9% as real estate stocks did well.
  • Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) jumped 6.8% as global oil prices continued to slide.

airlines computers