Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.87, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the computer and technology services provider had lost 2.34% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Dell Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.64 billion, down 15.58% from the year-ago period.
DELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $100.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.26% and -5.73%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dell Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dell Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.47 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.94.
Meanwhile, DELL's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DELL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.