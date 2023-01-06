We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.04, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 22.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 272.73%.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 87.1% lower within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1723.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.75, so we one might conclude that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.