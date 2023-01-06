We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) closed at $28.66, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the provider of health care staffing and workforce management services had lost 11.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 4.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Cross Country Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $594.17 million, down 7.26% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cross Country Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cross Country Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.79.
It is also worth noting that CCRN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Staffing Firms industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.
The Staffing Firms industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.