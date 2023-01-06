Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners Iridium for Satellite-Based Messages

Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) recently inked an agreement with Iridium Communications Inc. ( IRDM Quick Quote IRDM - Free Report) to enable satellite-based messaging services in Android phones. The deal will enable customers to stay connected through satellite communication facilities even when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular data connectivity. The service is likely to be available in select regions in premium Android smartphones from the second half of 2023. Dubbed Snapdragon Satellite, the service will be accessible in devices that utilize the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. These include laptops, tablets, IoT devices and connected vehicles. The collaboration with Qualcomm will likely help Iridium to “serve the smartphone industry horizontally” and gradually extend this service to other verticals. Snapdragon Satellite solution will be supported by the fully operational Iridium satellite constellation, offering global coverage, low latency, mobility and security in areas where no terrestrial or wireless means of communication are available. Messages sent through this service will reach Iridium’s mobile and satellite communication network that leverages the advanced interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites and will then be communicated to the recipient or emergency services. Qualcomm intends to harness artificial intelligence to meet increased demands for essential products and services that are the building blocks for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company also envisions solid growth opportunities within the mobile space, driven by its Snapdragon portfolio, which has reportedly set high standards for premium-tier Android handsets. Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This, in turn, would further offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs. Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. The company believes that it is on track to become the largest smartphone RF front-end supplier by revenues in the near future. Shares of the company have lost 41.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 32.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Ooma Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Ooma for the current year have moved up 37.8% since March 2022. It has a VGM Score of B. Ooma offers communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. It helps to create powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers through its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from the strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Image: Shutterstock
Qualcomm (QCOM) Partners Iridium for Satellite-Based Messages
Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) recently inked an agreement with Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM - Free Report) to enable satellite-based messaging services in Android phones. The deal will enable customers to stay connected through satellite communication facilities even when there is no Wi-Fi or cellular data connectivity. The service is likely to be available in select regions in premium Android smartphones from the second half of 2023.
Dubbed Snapdragon Satellite, the service will be accessible in devices that utilize the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. These include laptops, tablets, IoT devices and connected vehicles. The collaboration with Qualcomm will likely help Iridium to “serve the smartphone industry horizontally” and gradually extend this service to other verticals.
Snapdragon Satellite solution will be supported by the fully operational Iridium satellite constellation, offering global coverage, low latency, mobility and security in areas where no terrestrial or wireless means of communication are available. Messages sent through this service will reach Iridium’s mobile and satellite communication network that leverages the advanced interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites and will then be communicated to the recipient or emergency services.
Qualcomm intends to harness artificial intelligence to meet increased demands for essential products and services that are the building blocks for digital transformation in the cloud economy. The company also envisions solid growth opportunities within the mobile space, driven by its Snapdragon portfolio, which has reportedly set high standards for premium-tier Android handsets.
Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, the chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and Qualcomm's best-in-class security. This, in turn, would further offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.
Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. The company believes that it is on track to become the largest smartphone RF front-end supplier by revenues in the near future.
Shares of the company have lost 41.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 32.6%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 21.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Ooma for the current year have moved up 37.8% since March 2022. It has a VGM Score of B.
Ooma offers communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. It helps to create powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers through its smart cloud-based SaaS platform.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, is likely to benefit from the strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.