Reasons to Hold FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock in Your Portfolio
FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN - Free Report) is currently benefitting from strong international operations. The company’s 2023 revenues are expected to improve 7.2% year over year. Earnings are anticipated to rise 12.8% year over year in 2023.
Factors That Augur Well
FTI Consulting has a unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and the industry on a single platform. This makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. Global operations help the company to expand its geographic footprint. FCN’s revenues of $775.9 million rose 6.4% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter of 2022.
FTI Consulting, Inc. Revenue (TTM)
FTI Consulting, Inc. revenue-ttm | FTI Consulting, Inc. Quote
FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.15 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than the 1.97 recorded at the end of third-quarter 2021. An increasing current ratio bodes well for FTI Consulting as it implies that the risk of default is less.
Some Risks
FTI Consulting makes the majority of its investments in hiring qualified professionals as well as promoting and training individuals. Such investments are necessary to enhance growth and are likely to benefit the company in the long term. However, escalating investments in people are likely to weigh on the bottom line at the initial stage.
