Delta (DAL) to Offer Free Wi-Fi Service on More Flights
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) has announced plans to offer free Wi-Fi services across the majority of its U.S. flights. This latest proposal is expected to be effective from February 2023.
To get the accessibility, customers must have an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join. Passengers can connect any number of devices to the inflight Wi-Fi. More than 500 planes are expected to get equipped with the free Wi-Fi service as of Feb 1.
Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta, made this announcement at the CES technology trade show yesterday. He added, “People want to be connected, and the fact that airlines can’t connect in the sky is something that I felt we had to figure out.”
By 2023-end, DAL aims to integrate more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) . Further, the company aims to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, Inc. (VSAT - Free Report) , a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.
Nowadays, various airline companies have already started improving their Internet connectivity on their planes to help passengers stay connected or enjoy entertainment on their electronic gadgets while traveling. However, these services are usually chargeable.
Apart from DAL, New York-based JetBlue Airways (JBLU - Free Report) offers free Wi-Fi service to passengers. We believe Delta Airlines’ latest plans to offer free Wi-Fi service to various U.S. flights should attract more passengers and strengthen its competitive position.
Currently, Delta carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Delta have gained 17.8% over the past six months, outperforming the 6.5% surge of the industry it belongs to.
