We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $4.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 149.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 8.33% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.77.
Also, we should mention that LPLA has a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LPLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.