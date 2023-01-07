We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Air FranceKLM SA (AFLYY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.50, moving +1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Air FranceKLM SA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air FranceKLM SA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 133.33% higher. Air FranceKLM SA is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Air FranceKLM SA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.79, which means Air FranceKLM SA is trading at a premium to the group.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.