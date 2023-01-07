We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Clearwater Paper (CLW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Clearwater Paper (CLW - Free Report) closed at $37.19, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of pulp-based products had lost 6.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearwater Paper as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, down 43.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $539 million, up 10.04% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearwater Paper. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clearwater Paper is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Clearwater Paper currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8, which means Clearwater Paper is trading at a premium to the group.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.