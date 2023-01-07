We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.87, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had gained 5.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVR Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 665% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion, up 10.62% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVR Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 40.98% lower. CVR Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, CVR Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.24, which means CVR Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.