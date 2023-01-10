Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 87.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands (DBI - Free Report) is a designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

