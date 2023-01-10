In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) - free report >>
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) - free report >>
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) develops markets and supports high-speed network access solutions for use across Internet protocol (IP), asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and time division multiplexed (TDM) architectures in both wireline and wireless network applications.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 87.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Designer Brands (DBI - Free Report) is a designer, producer and retailer of footwear and accessories.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.