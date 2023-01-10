We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) closed at $28.52, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital media company had gained 11.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perion Network as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 59.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $205.07 million, up 29.81% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Perion Network is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Perion Network is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Content was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.53 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PERI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.