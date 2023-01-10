We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $87.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.55%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 2.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.17 billion, down 16.18% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2% lower. Morgan Stanley currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.18, so we one might conclude that Morgan Stanley is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
