Image: Bigstock
Linde (LIN) Signs Deal to Acquire Remaining Stake in nexAir
Linde plc (LIN - Free Report) reached an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in nexAir, LLC, one of the largest independent packaged gas distributors in the United States.
The acquisition complements Linde’s existing packaged gas business and expands its presence across the country.
Since 2012, Linde, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Linde Gas & Equipment, has held a minority interest in gas distributor nexAir. The company purchased the remaining 77.2% interest in nexAir, with 2022 sales of $400 million.
The acquisition aligns with Linde’s strategy to increase network density and reinvest in opportunities. The company aims to further strengthen its presence in the southeastern United States while serving customers with the same reliability and quality.
Headquartered in Guildford, U.K., Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. It provides high-quality solutions, technologies and services, making its customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect the environment.
