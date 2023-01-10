We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Danaher (DHR) Provides Improved Q4 Core Revenue Growth Guidance
Danaher Corporation (DHR - Free Report) is set to provide an update on its fourth-quarter 2022 guidance at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenues to increase in the low-single-digit percent range from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted core revenue growth is anticipated to be in the high-single-digit percent range against the flat to a low-single-digit percent decline stated earlier. Danaher maintains its adjusted base business core revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range for the fourth quarter.
DHR’s president and chief executive officer, Rainer M. Blair said that the company’s fourth-quarter performance benefited from strong growth in the Cepheid's molecular diagnostics business, thanks to respiratory testing revenues of more than $1 billion.
Strength in the Life Sciences segment owing to robust activity in the bioprocessing business and growth in instrument businesses are likely to have aided Danaher’s fourth-quarter performance. However, high raw material and freight costs, and supply chain disruptions are likely to have affected DHR’s margin performance in the quarter.
Danaher is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Jan 24.
