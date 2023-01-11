We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.04, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.27, up 209.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.84 billion, up 30.65% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.11% lower. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.79, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, EQT's PEG ratio is currently 0.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.18 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.