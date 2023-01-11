We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Dynamics (GD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
General Dynamics (GD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $247.54, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 1.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Dynamics as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, General Dynamics is projected to report earnings of $3.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.72%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.73 billion, up 4.25% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Dynamics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. General Dynamics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, General Dynamics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.31, which means General Dynamics is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that GD has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.