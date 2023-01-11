We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,451.43, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 7, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $8.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, up 13.86% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.
We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
