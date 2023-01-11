In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Energy ETF (IEZ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 65% from its 52-week low of $13.47 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
IEZ in Focus
The underlying Dow Jones US Select Oil Equip & Serv Ind is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-wghtd index. It measures the performance of oil equipment & services sector of US equity market by including companies that are suppliers of equipment or services to oil fields & offshore platforms, such as drilling, exploration, engineering, logistics, seismic information services & platform construction. The fund charges 39 bps in fees and yields 0.63% annually.
Why the Move?
The segment was bullish thanks to the upbeat oil market. OPEC+ output cuts, an easing of the dollar, and continued risks of supply due to the prolonged supply-chain crisis – all contributed to the gains in energy ETFs.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 45.70. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.