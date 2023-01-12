In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JGLTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. JGLTX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.31%.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R3 (MIGHX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MIGHX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With five-year annualized performance of 13.37%, expense ratio of 0.71% and management fee of 0.33%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Neuberger Berman Guardian Investor (NGUAX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. NGUAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 12.15% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.